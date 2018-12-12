Porsche Macan S Gets New 349 HP V6

The facelifted Macan has been revealed which means we get our first detailed info on the new Macan S and it’s new turbocharged V6 engine.

It is the same unit used in the Cayenne and Panamera models, featuring a single twin-scroll turbocharger within the vee of the engine for better, more immediate responses.

It is rated at 349 hp (260 kW) and 480 Nm (354 lb-ft) of torque which gives it

14 hp (10 kW) and and 20 Nm (15 lb-f)t of torque more than the outgoing model. This allows the mid-size SUV to sprint to 100 km/h in 5.1 seconds but it will need to be fitted with the optional Sports Chrono Package. Top speed is set at 251 km/h (156 mph).

The chassis has received some updates thanks to the front suspension spring forks being made out of aluminum instead of steel for a more precise steering and better ride comfort. The anti-roll bars are also re-tuned for more neutral handling, while the optional air suspension gets optimized rolling pistons and new damper hydraulics.

Cosmetically, the biggest change can be found at the rear of the SUV with the full-width LED light bar.

The interior features a 10.9-inch PCM infotainment system with a full-HD touchscreen display, online navigation with real-time traffic info, intelligent voice control, Wi-Fi hotspot and mobile phone connectivity, among others.