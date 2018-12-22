RENNtech’s Mercedes SL65 AMG Black Series Fires 810 HP (604 KW)

Despite being from the past decade, the Mercedes SL65 AMG remains one of the most desirable and respectable cars even today. For starters, it’s still the most powerful car the company has produced to date. Still, Renntech saw fit to give it an update by adding even more performance.

In a time when the Mercedes-Benz and AMG were not fully established as ‘stand alone’ brands, engineers did not only suck out 250 kilograms off the standard SL65 (of which most is owed to by placement of a fixed roof), they also squeezed 661 hp (493 kW) and 1,000 Nm of torque into the 6.0-litre twin-turbo V12 to make the Black Series. The result was a 0-100 km/h time of just 3.8 seconds and a top speed of 320 km/h.

While the performance figures were monumental back then, they aren’t as striking in today’s world. Perhaps this is why Renntech went through extremes to give the SL65 Black Series an update. Power has been upped to 810 hp while torque is now rated at 1,356 Nm. Drive still goes to the two rear wheels via seven-speed auto ‘box which the tuner has tweaked to handle the extra duty.

Braking power has also undergone a few upgrades; the car now boasts larger rear brakes. Renntech has also kitted the SL65 Black Series with air ducts made from carbon fibre.

Unfortunately, performance figures were not disclosed. This is rather disappointing as any gear head would die to know how the performance upgrades have improved the Mercedes, especially considering that it’s now more powerful than the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ.