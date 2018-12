Tesla “Probably” Coming To South Africa At The End of 2019

Entrepreneur from Plettenberg Bay, South Africa, Riccardo Spagni recently reached out to Musk via Twitter about Tesla’s arrival in SA.

A very South African question was asked to which Musk said “Probably end of next year”

There is huge interest in the Tesla product offering in South Africa and with the insane performance of some of the models, our local petrol head community cannot wait to get their hands on one.