This Ferrari Enzo Engine Costs More Than A Ferrari 488

When it comes to Ferrari halo cars, the Enzo will go down in history as one of the most iconic of the lot so it comes as no surprise that just the naturally-aspirated V12 engine from the Prancing Horse is commanding an absurdly high price.

There is a unit for sale on eBay which is said to come from an example made in 2003 and it was apparently driven for only 1,448 km (900 miles), before being taken out for whatever reason.

The asking price is $375,000 (approx. R5.4 million) but at the time of writing this, nobody had shown interest in the item.

As a reminder, the 6.0-litre V12 pumped out 651 hp (485 kW) and 657 Nm (485 lb-ft) of torque. The official 0 to 100 km/h (0 to 62 mph) acceleration is completed in 3.65 seconds, top speed is in excess of 350 km/h (217 mph) and the quarter mile in 11 seconds dead.

Will this sell for this amount of money? Maybe somewhere in the world there is a collector looking for a piece of automotive “furniture” or if someone is mad enough to build an Enzo powered racecar.