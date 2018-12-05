Very Rare Road-Legal Porsche 935 For Sale

Porsche recently revived the iconic 935 with a limited-edition (just 77 units) all being built for track-only use.

If you want to take to the streets in a 935, you will need to somehow convert your new purchase or buy this original race car.

This is a super rare, one-off, street-legal 935 built by Germany’s Kremer Racing for the Formula 1 legend Walter Wolf. Put simply, this is a true Le Mans race car for legal road use. In fact, it is about 98 percent identical to the 935 K3 car which won Le Mans in 1979.

Powering this machine is a 2.85-litre twin-turbo six-cylinder engine with two sparks for each cylinder. In this configuration, the motor is slightly detuned compared to the race car and delivers somewhere in the region of 740 horsepower (552 kW) sent to the wheels through a four-speed gearbox with the same gear ratios as the car that won Le Mans. The bodywork is made entirely from Kevlar panels and the car rides on handmade Goodyear tyres.

Does this interest you? You will need to get in touch with the seller but it was originally sold to Wolf back in 1980 for a whipping $800,000.