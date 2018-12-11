News

You Can Buy The Bloodhound SSC For R4.5 Million

By Zero2Turbo

As you all know, the Project Bloodhound SSC has been axed due to lack of funds from investors and now they are selling off their most important asset.

It will cost you $314,000 (approx. R4.5 million) but for that kind of money you can get yourself a much nicer (more practical) supercar.

Had they found the investors, the supersonic car would have made it to the 18km-long, 1,500m-wide track set up at Hakskeen Pan in the Northern Cape of South Africa for testing. The goal was to clock 1,000 mph – a 33% margin over the current record. The EJ200 jet engine of a Eurofighter aircraft and a rocket powers the Bloodhound – a combination is capable enough to launch the land missile to neck-breaking speeds.

We would still love to see a wealthy knight in shining armor coming in to rescue this project and team. They truly deserve a chance to create history with the Bloodhound.

