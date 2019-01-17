2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S Laps The ‘Ring In 7:25

By now you should all know that Porsche has a brand new 911 (992) on their hands which is naturally faster than the generation it replaces, but how much quicker exactly?

According to Motor Authority, a Porsche spokesman revealed that the new 911 Carrera S will lap the Nürburgring in a time of 7:25, which makes it a full 5 seconds faster than the previous-gen Carrera S.

If you know your ‘Ring numbers, you will know this is almost the same time as the 997 GT2 RS (aka the Widowmaker).

The 992 generation represents a substantial update of the previous 991, with the structure made stiffer and infused with more aluminum. The footprint has also been made wider for rear-wheel-drive Carrera S models.