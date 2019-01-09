Alfa Romeo Stelvio QV Cranked Up To 548 HP (409 kW)

The launch of the Stelvio Quadrifoglio saw Alfa Romeo taking their slice in what has become a superbly competitive performance SUV market. With 505 horsepower (376 kW) and 601 Nm of torque being emitted from its sonorous V6 engine, it most certainly has the credentials to be in there among the likes of the Range Rover SVR and Mercedes-AMG GLE 63. If, for some reason, you find 376 kW lacking the excitement you crave in the Stelvio, then Romeo Ferraris has just the solution for you.

What Romeo Ferrari does, is take a standard Stelvio Quadrifoglio and then add some additional spicy goodness to the Stelvio’s Italian flair. The results will be fairly noticeable. The power output goes up to 548 horsepower (409 kW) and 660 Nm of torque, and in case you were worried you might look a bit sluggish on the Autobahn, the top speed is upped from 283 km/h (176 mph) to 290 km/h (180 mph).

In addition to the power upgrades, the tuning company will fit your Stelvio with Ragazzon twin pipes with adjustable valves to switch between both anti-social and neighbour-friendly settings. A 10-spoke, 20-inch set of OZ wheels are also thrown into the transformation.

If you aren’t in the favourable position to be owning the Stelvio in Quadrifoglio guise, fear not for Romeo Ferrari is a tuning company for the masses. The company also offers power upgrades for the more normal versions of the Stelvio. The 2-litre petrol engine sees an increase from 197 horsepower (147 kW) to 243 horsepower (181 kW), whereas the 2-litre diesel variant goes up to 225 horsepower (168 kW) from 207 horsepower (155 kW). You’ll be able to get 208 horsepower (155 kW) as opposed to the standard 176 horsepower (132 kW) if you own the 2.2-litre diesel.

To advertise their creation, Romeo Ferrari launched their upgraded Stelvio with a very bold wrap. Depending on where the light falls on the car, shades ranging from dark green, bronze and purple encapsulate the body of the Alfa. Additionally, white-tinted carbon fiber is used on the grille surround, mirror caps, and door handles to make it that little bit more special.