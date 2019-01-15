America-Only Subaru WRX STI S209 Revealed

Subaru trotted out the more powerful and more hardcore, limited edition WRX STI S209 at the Detroit Auto Show on Monday. An appropriate venue, considering the S209 will only be available in the U.S.

Thanks to a new HKS turbo and higher boost (18.0 psi rather than the standard car’s 16.2), the S209’s 2.5-litre EJ flat-four makes 341 horsepower (254 kW), up from the regular WRX STI’s 310 horses.

It has been inspired by the car Subaru took to the 2018 24 Hours of Nurburgring and won the SP3T class with. Handling and chassis upgrades include Bilstein dampers, stiffer springs, a rear stabilizer bar, plus reinforced front and rear ends.

The S209 special edition will be quite the rare machine as only 200 will ever be made and will come in either the Crystal White Pearl colour you see here paired with gold wheels or the car’s signature World Rally Blue with gray wheels.

As with all STI models, it’ll be equipped exclusively with a six-speed manual and all-wheel drive.