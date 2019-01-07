Another Ferrari SP3JC Built For Same Customer

Towards the end of last year, we saw the Ferrari SP3JC revealed as a “one-off” for a wealthy British customer but it seems he actually ordered two of them.

These cars were commissioned by John Collins (hence the initials ‘JC’) who is the owner of Talacrest, a dealer specializing in classic Ferraris. The new car is a left-hand drive car and has been finished in matte grey with gloss red livery.

The first SP3JC (which was right-hand drive) was finished in Bianco Italia with a Azzuro Met & Giallo Modena livery.

The reason he ordered the left-hand drive car was so he could do some “continental driving” which hopefully means they will be seen out and about on public roads.

The owner stated on Instagram that it is the first time Ferrari has finished a car in a combination of matte and gloss paint scheme. Besides the different finishes and liveries, the two cars are identical. They have the same wheels that are borrowed off the 812 Superfast. While the blue car features the number 3, the matte grey car has the number 7 livery on it.

The SP3JC is based on the F12tdf and has been thoroughly tweaked by Ferrari’s styling department. The special project car features a removable hard top, a new front fascia and a transparent bonnet that shows off the the car’s mighty V12. The rear end is also unique and features quad tail lights and a more aggressive carbon diffuser. The vents on the sides have also been tweaked.