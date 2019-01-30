Aspark Owl May Target Nurburgring Lap Time

After its debut at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show, the Aspark Owl all-electric hypercar has been through extensive development. And while the EV is still under works, the Japanese manufacturer behind the hypercar has revealed that it is considering a record attempt at the Nurburgring.

“The Aspark Owl performances are allowing us to aim for the Nurburgring record,” said a company’s representative in an interview with Top Gear.

The all-electric hypercar features a low-slung body made entirely out of carbon fibre, with a tubular frame beneath it to save even more weight. According to Aspark, the EV tips the scale at just 850 kilograms.

Initially the Aspark Owl’s all-electric powertrain was rated at 429 hp (320 kW) and 764 Nm of torque, but Top Gear reports that since then developments have pushed the output up to 1,150 hp (858 kW). So far the company’s official performance figures claim a 0-100 km/h time of 1.9 seconds and a top speed of 280 km/h.

With a price tag of $3.5-million (approx. R47-million), Aspark plans to produce only 50 examples of the Owl with deliveries kicking off in 2020. Furthermore, the automaker also revealed that the Japanese automaker could build an even more hardcore racing version should demand deem it sensible.