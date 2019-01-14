Audi PB18 e-tron Apparently Getting 50 Unit Production Run

An interview with Dutch publication AutoWeek.nl seems to confirm that Audi’s feelings towards the concept car have changed. At the Mission Zero Event in Amsterdam last week, they were talking with Bram Schot, Chairman of the Board of Management. Schot allegedly confirmed that the Audi PB18 e-tron had been given the production green light.

The article continues to suggest that the green light production run will be limited to 50 units worldwide with a reveal to take place within the next 1 to 2 years.

As a reminder, the concept was powered by 3 electronic motors, 1 on the front axle, the other 2 attached to the rear axle. The combined 763 hp (569 kW) power output is transferred to all four wheels with power supplied from a 95 kWh solid-state battery with an 800-volt charging capacity. This combination allows for a range of around 581 km with a 15 minute charging time.

If this all turns out to be true, would you be interested in a machine such as this?