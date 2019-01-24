Bentley Bringing Celebratory Centenary Model To Geneva

Bentley will be celebrating their 100th year on the 10th of July 2019 which is an extraordinary milestone reached by only a special few companies.

To celebrate this they will be bringing a special edition model to the Geneva Motor Show. Inspired by one of its racing models, the limited-run car has been teased with a picture of a car’s badge, sitting above what appears to be a retro-painted grille.

Judging on those lines alone we are fairly confident it will be based on the new Continental GT but we will have to wait for the reveal on the 5th of March at the Geneva Motor Show.

“In 1919 Walter Owen (W.O.) Bentley created a company with a simple objective: to build “a fast car, a good car, the best in its class”. This guiding principle has driven Bentley ever since, pushing the brand forward and making it the leader in automotive luxury around the world today. “