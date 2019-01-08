News

BMW M Supercar Being Considered For 2023 With Over 700 HP

By Zero2Turbo

This rumor has been on and off for so long now that most of us are losing interest but when a publication like Autocar are making such claims, we tend to listen a little more carefully.

Yep that’s right people. BMW are apparently considering a supercar.

Related Posts

BMW M2 Gran Coupé Coming This Year

G-Power Cranks BMW M760Li To 700 HP (522 kW)

Plans are afoot in Munich for a hybrid powered supercar, based upon the structure of the current BMW i8 but a lot more powerful, more expensive, and more dramatic!

Apparently it will go up against supercars like the McLaren 570S so it will need a substantial amount of power to compete. The UK publication are suggesting that the Supercar would be powered by a larger combustion engine than the i8, using a revised version of the same chassis. This would be supplemented by some form of electrified drivetrain for a total power output in the region of 700 hp.

Supercars are not virgin territory for BMW. BMW offered an M1 in the 1980’s. Since then, rumors of a BMW supercar have surfaced regularly with nothing ever happening so let’s hope this is something a bit more substantial!

Source Autocar
You might also like
News

BMW M2 Gran Coupé Coming This Year

News

G-Power Cranks BMW M760Li To 700 HP (522 kW)

News

Manhart’s Mean BMW M850i Packs 621 HP (463 kW)

South Africa

BMW South Africa Set To Restore BMW 530 MLE

Video

Chris Harris Loves Drifting In The BMW M2 Competition

News

BMW X8 To Become Most Expensive Model From The Brand

Comments
WhatsApp chat WhatsApp us