Brabham BT62 Now Offered With Road-Legal Conversion

2018 saw the release of the Brabham BT62 – a 5.4-litre, 700 horsepower (522 kW), track-focused machine conceived by David Brabham. When the Australian car was revealed, it was not clear whether a road-going variant would be made. Now, however, the company has announced that the BT62 will also be offered with a road conversion option, should any prospective owners wish to drive their cars to the track instead of simply transporting it there.

On top of the £1,200,000 asking price, you’ll need to find another

£150,000 in order to make your one-of-seventy BT62 road legal. Brabham also stated that the conversion will be able to be completed even after the car has been delivered and used.

“Customers have the flexibility of completing the Brabham driver development programme before converting their BT62 or requesting that their BT62 be delivered as a road compliant version,” said the commercial director of Brabham, Dan Marks. “Given these cars are limited editions, tailored to the needs of each owner, we are keen to provide this flexibility to our customers where we can.”

So what does the road conversion entail? You get a raised ride height at the front and rear, increase in steering lock, air conditioning, locking doors and immobilisers and a little more luxurious upholstery inside.

The first road-going BT62 is expected to be delivered in the latter half of 2019.