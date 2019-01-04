ExoticSpotSA Week 1 2019

Welcome to a new year of spots and welcome 2019!!!

We are working on a sponsor for cash prizes this year so let’s hope it comes through as it would be much more appealing to win #TopSpot

Highlights for the first week include; a Rosso Mars Lamborghini Urus, Fire Orange BMW M3, Lamborghini Gallardo Valentino Balboni, purple McLaren Senna, TechART GTstreet R, Ferrari 812 Superfast, Aston Martin DB6 and the very cool Aston Martin Vantage and Mercedes-AMG G63 combo down in Cape Town.