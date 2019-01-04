ExoticSpotSASouth Africa

#ExoticSpotSA Week 1 2019

By Zero2Turbo

Welcome to a new year of spots and welcome 2019!!!

Related Posts

ExoticSpotSA Week 52 2018

The Green Way to Commute: 6 Reasons Why Electric Cars Are…

We are working on a sponsor for cash prizes this year so let’s hope it comes through as it would be much more appealing to win #TopSpot

Highlights for the first week include; a Rosso Mars Lamborghini Urus, Fire Orange BMW M3, Lamborghini Gallardo Valentino Balboni, purple McLaren Senna, TechART GTstreet R, Ferrari 812 Superfast, Aston Martin DB6 and the very cool Aston Martin Vantage and Mercedes-AMG G63 combo down in Cape Town.

You might also like
ExoticSpotSA

ExoticSpotSA Week 52 2018

Zero2Turbo

The Green Way to Commute: 6 Reasons Why Electric Cars Are Becoming Ever More Popular

News

Watch The New Mercedes-AMG A45 Drifting Like Crazy

News

RENNtech’s Mercedes SL65 AMG Black Series Fires 810 HP (604 KW)

News

Collector Buys All Four Aston Martin Zagato Models

News

McLaren MSO Honours Senna’s First Win With Bespoke P1 GTR

Comments
WhatsApp chat WhatsApp us