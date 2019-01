A new week and some new spots! Never been sent so many spots in one week so choosing 25 was very tough! Thank you to all who submitted!

Highlights for the week are; both Dodge Demon’s in SA, yellow Ferrari F355 on Chapman’s Peak, purple McLaren Senna, black McLaren 720S, Guards Red Porsche 991.2 GT3 RS, new Aston Martin Vantage, Austin Yellow BMW M5 Competition and this stunning Ferrari 360 Challenge Stradale.