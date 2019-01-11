Ferrari SP30 Will Be First Special-Project Prancing Horse Headed For Auction

There are those with money who can afford to buy themselves a Ferrari from the regular offerings and then there are those who can afford to commission their own creation through the manufacturers Special Projects division.

This particular car, called the SP30 is the only one in the world and was

based on the mesmerizing 599 GTO. As you can see, it was almost completely rebodied to its commissioning owner’s specifications and borrows some elements from the 599 XX and others (like the headlights) from the 458 Italia, but the rest is all custom.

This odd-ball creation is believed to have been commissioned by Cheerag Arya – an Indian petrochemical tycoon who reportedly had to flee Dubai when his business collapsed.

He put the car (one of several Ferrari’s he’s said to have owned) up for sale with a dealer in Texas a few months back, but since it has not sold, he (or his creditors) are now putting it up for auction instead.

That, according to RM Sotheby’s, makes this the first special-project Ferrari to ever have been offered publicly for sale, consigned for its Paris auction next month.

“Our offering of the Ferrari SP30 is an unprecedented opportunity to acquire something truly unique,” said RM’s Augustin Sabatié-Garat. “The SP30 is an incredible example of the lost art of modern-coachbuilding, and an important piece of Ferrari history that is reminiscent of the one-offs from the legendary Enzo-era.”

Since taking possession in 2011, Arya drove the car less than 70 miles, leaving it in rather pristine condition.