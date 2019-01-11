Gemballa 8XX EVO-R Biturbo Packs 818 HP (602 kW)

When it comes to tuning Porsche‘s to extremes, no one does it as well as Gemballa and their latest package for the Porsche 991 Turbo S is no exception.

It is called the Gemballa 8XX EVO-R Biturbo and thanks to some serious tuning, the 3.8-litre boxer biturbo engine has been increased by the engine technicians from a standard 540 hp (397 kW) to 818 hp (602 kW) with an increase in torque 660 Nm to 1,098 Nm.

As you would expect, this translates to some serious impressive performance figures and lucky for us, the tuner did some testing. 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) took just 2.38 seconds and after 7.5 seconds the rocket ship will hit 200 km/h (124 mph). Top speed is said to be over 370 km/h so it depends how brave you are.

Styling wise it is very dramatic in true Gemballa style with a new front lip, air guides, side sills, engine cover insert, wing profile and rear diffuser. These carbon fibre elements are made in Germany and you can choose between a refinement with a matte finish or a surface finish in high gloss.

The fender extensions broaden the bodywork on the front axle by 30 mm and on the rear axle by 50 mm, and create space for wider, more adhesive wheels.