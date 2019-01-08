Koenigsegg Agera RS Successor ‘Ragnarok’ Selling Fast

Ragnarok rendered from official teaser

The debut of the successor to the Agera RS is only three months away thanks to the upcoming Geneva Motor Show and sources are suggesting more than half of the allocation has already been sold.

Like any Koenigsegg, production will be quite limited, but now we have an unverified number that sounds about right: 125 examples. Koenigsegg has already received 72 orders with deposits and although pricing is not known you can expect it to be very hefty.

Details on the car are fairly limited but we are expecting to see a twin-turbo V8 with an output of 1,440 hp and lighter than the Agera RS. Surely that means their own record will be broken by their new creation?

What will it be called? Previous reports indicated that Ragnarok was the name but that has since been shot down. The Swedish publication claims von Koenigsegg has opted to go with a different name.