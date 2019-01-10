Lamborghini Huracán EVO Spyder Spotted In Camo

Lamborghini took the covers off the most powerful Huracán ever made earlier this week with the EVO and as we all expected, they will be offering a drop-top Spyder version too.

The video below is brief at just 33 seconds, but it provides a good look at the unreleased variant. The changes appear to be in line with the hardtop EVO, including moving the exhausts higher and installing a massive rear diffuser. This test mule might have a slightly different front fascia because there appear to be curvy elements at the lower corners, whereas the coupe has sharper edges there.

As a reminder, the new EVO boasts 630 hp (470 kW) from its revised 5.2-litre V10, which is a decent upgrade over the powerplant’s 602 hp (449 kW) output at launch in 2014.