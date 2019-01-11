Lexus LC Convertible Concept Revealed

Lexus has finally chopped the roof of its LC model to create the LC Convertible but for now it is still a Concept and will be debuting at the Detroit Auto Show.

The automaker doesn’t officially admit that a production version is on the way, but the announcement says the vehicle points to the “future direction” for the lineup, suggesting something like this open-roofed machine could arrive at dealers at some point.

Removing the roof required designers to create a new rear deck for the stowing of the roof. You can see the lines on the body where the roof would hide but the concept does not have a top to deploy for the time being.

Lexus doesn’t offer powertrain details, but there doesn’t appear to be anything preventing either the existing 5.0-litre V8 or the hybrid 3.5-litre V6 from being available as a convertible. The power roof mechanism would add some weight to the car that would likely take a little away from the coupe’s acceleration and fuel economy.