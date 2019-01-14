Lexus RC F Track Edition Revealed and Will Roll Into South Africa

Simply put, this is the most hardcore Lexus has ever produced since the legendary LFA and it is called the RC F Track Edition.

“The new RCF and the Track Edition, in particular, benefit from constant development since their original launch. With the latest improvements, these models help further distinguish the F brand by offering fast, durable, highly capable performance cars that rely on a range of technologies to help make their performance accessible to drivers of all skill levels,” said Koji Sato, Executive Vice President, Lexus International.

Both models are powered by the 5.0-litre naturally-aspirated V8 but with this revision, the unit delivers 472 hp (352 kW) and 536 Nm of torque. Launch control is now included as standard, allowing the 2020 RC F to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.2 seconds, while the Track Edition achieves the same sprint in 3.96 seconds. Lexus claims the RC F Track Edition has the best power-to-weight ratio in its class.

As you can see, the RC F Track Edition has also received some styling tweaks, including redesigned headlights featuring stacked LED lights and integrated daytime running lights, a reshaped grille that creates a visually shorter front, and new taillights that integrate into a reshaped bumper, giving the car a cleaner look.

Further distinguishing the RC F Track Edition is a standard red leather interior with Alcantara seat accents and red carbon trim on the doors and dashboard. Only two exterior colors are available: Ultra White and Matte Nebula Gray, a color exclusive to the Track Edition.

Compared to the previous model, the RC F Track Edition has dropped 80 kg (176 pounds) thanks to the addition of a carbon hood and roof, a titanium muffler and tailpipes, and Brembo carbon ceramic brakes housed in lightweight 19-inch BBS forged alloy wheels featuring a design derived from the RC F GT3 racecar.

Both models will launch in South Africa towards the middle of the year.