Lexus RC F Track Edition Revealed and Will Roll Into South Africa

By Zero2Turbo

Simply put, this is the most hardcore Lexus has ever produced since the legendary LFA and it is called the RC F Track Edition.

“The new RCF and the Track Edition, in particular, benefit from constant development since their original launch. With the latest improvements, these models help further distinguish the F brand by offering fast, durable, highly capable performance cars that rely on a range of technologies to help make their performance accessible to drivers of all skill levels,” said Koji Sato, Executive Vice President, Lexus International.

Both models are powered by the 5.0-litre naturally-aspirated V8 but with this revision, the unit delivers 472 hp (352 kW) and 536 Nm of torque. Launch control is now included as standard, allowing the 2020 RC F to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.2 seconds, while the Track Edition achieves the same sprint in 3.96 seconds. Lexus claims the RC F Track Edition has the best power-to-weight ratio in its class.

As you can see, the RC F Track Edition has also received some styling tweaks, including redesigned headlights featuring stacked LED lights and integrated daytime running lights, a reshaped grille that creates a visually shorter front, and new taillights that integrate into a reshaped bumper, giving the car a cleaner look.

Further distinguishing the RC F Track Edition is a standard red leather interior with Alcantara seat accents and red carbon trim on the doors and dashboard. Only two exterior colors are available: Ultra White and Matte Nebula Gray, a color exclusive to the Track Edition.

Compared to the previous model, the RC F Track Edition has dropped 80 kg (176 pounds) thanks to the addition of a carbon hood and roof, a titanium muffler and tailpipes, and Brembo carbon ceramic brakes housed in lightweight 19-inch BBS forged alloy wheels featuring a design derived from the RC F GT3 racecar.

Both models will launch in South Africa towards the middle of the year.

