McLaren 600LT Spider Teased Ahead Of Reveal

The McLaren LT (Long tail) family is about to gain another member with the fifth car to be revealed next week (16 January 2019).

The manufacturer only gave us the teaser image above but it is a safe bet that the new model will be a drop top version of the hugely impressive and equally popular 600LT. Just take a look at the roof opening lines to the right of the image.

The McLaren Longtail story began in 1997 with the McLaren F1 GTR ‘Longtail’, which competed successfully that year in the FIA GT Championship. McLaren Automotive revived the Longtail name in 2015, with the launch of the 675LT Coupé, a limited-volume model that rapidly sold out. A 675LT Spider followed, all 500 examples of which were sold within two weeks. The fourth model to bear the ‘Longtail’ name, the 600LT Coupé, was revealed in July 2018 at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.