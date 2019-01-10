Musk Says Tesla Roadster Will Be Able To Hover

Yes you did read the title correctly and to be honest, these days statements like this from Musk are generally legitimate.

On Wednesday evening, Musk said that Tesla will make its upcoming Roadster hover above the ground – or “something” like that.

As you can see in the tweet below, Musk is planning on giving the new Tesla Roadster some Back to the Future DeLorean type feature.

The new Roadster will actually do something like this https://t.co/fIsTAYa4x8 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 9, 2019

When Marques Brownlee said “The thing is I feel like you’re not joking ” Elon swiftly responded with “I’m not. Will use SpaceX cold gas thruster system with ultra high pressure air in a composite over-wrapped pressure vessel in place of the 2 rear seats.”

I’m not. Will use SpaceX cold gas thruster system with ultra high pressure air in a composite over-wrapped pressure vessel in place of the 2 rear seats. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 9, 2019

If you follow the conversation from above, Musk continues to mention that this feature is an option and that the car will be able to “accelerate at the limit of human endurance.”

Regardless if the Roadster does get the ability to float or not, it’s spec’d to be an impressive machine. With 600 miles (965 km) of alleged range and the ability to run the quarter mile in under 9 seconds, the Roadster is sure to become the envy of many supercar manufacturers