News

Next Porsche 911 GT3 RS To Remain N/A With Larger Engine

By Zero2Turbo

The variants of the 992 generation Porsche 911 are beginning to roll out so it is only a matter of time before the portfolio will grow to include a diversified array of hotter versions. One of them will be the GT3 RS, and according to Australian publication Wheels, we have some early details about the track-honed machine.

Related Posts

Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur Reveal First Project On The New…

2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S Laps The ‘Ring In 7:25

Wheels got in touch with the 911 product line chief August Achleitner at the launch of the Carrera S who confirmed that the next iteration will use an evolution of the 4.0-litre engine and the engineers will not go down the forced induction way. Basically that means the flat-six will continue to be naturally aspirated (hooray), but a minor displacement increase is being prepared. Achleitner went on to mention the bump over the previous 3996cc configuration will be so small that it won’t warrant a change from the 4.0-litre displacement of the previous GT3 RS.

Could this mean they will adapt the 4000cc engine from the GT3 R? That is certainly a possibility as Achleitner revealed there will be a connection between the GT3 RS’ engine development and the race-spec powertrain.

When are we likely to see this winged warrior? It is very hard to say at this stage considering deliveries of the Carrera S and 4S variants has not even started yet.

Source Wheels
You might also like
News

Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur Reveal First Project On The New 992 911

News

2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S Laps The ‘Ring In 7:25

News

Porsche Taycan Could Get ‘Turbo’ Badge Even Though It Wont Have One

News

Porsche 992 911 Turbo May Get Turbo S E-Hybrid Offering

News

Gemballa 8XX EVO-R Biturbo Packs 818 HP (602 kW)

Video

Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport Sounds Sweet Around Monza

Comments
WhatsApp chat WhatsApp us