Next Volkswagen Golf GTI Could Pack As Much As 300 HP (224 kW)

By Zero2Turbo
Rendering via Auto Bild

The iconic Volkswagen Golf GTI was launched back in 1976 with each generation gaining more power and obviously more technology.

According to a new report from Auto Bild, the eighth-generation GTI could make as much as 300 hp (224 kW) making it more powerful than the current Golf R.

Now this could be a power output reserved for the GTI Performance version (most likely) but either way that is a big gain in grunt from the current GTI’s 220 hp (164 kW).

We can expect to see front-wheel-drive return, as has been the case with all previous GTI’s and the new hot hatch’s exterior styling will feature a narrow grille, larger lower intake, dual exhaust tips, and a roof spoiler.

Source Auto Bild
