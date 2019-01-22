Novitec Make Ferrari 812 Superfast Look Even Faster

Novitec designers recently turned their attention to the 812 Superfast and although performance upgrades are still in development, the tuner can offer some upgrades for your V12 prancing horse.

As you can see the Novitec package changes the appearance of the Ferrari quite drastically but in a really good way.

The combination of the front spoiler lip and the surround for the center air intake, which tapers off into two flaps on either side that extend over the side air intakes, gives the two-door an even more dynamic appearance. These components are not just there for styling either as they also reduce front-axle lift, which results in even greater handling stability at high speeds.

You will also notice two carbon air outlets on the hood and the surrounds for the side air outlets aft of the front fender wells add further motor racing touches. At the back you will notice a rear spoiler lip and some prominent carbon upgrades for the rear fascia.

The wheels are a new offering from Novitec which were developed in cooperation with Vossen and add to the overall impressions of this package.

Yes this is Novitec so you can absolutely expect it to sound completely mad with a high-performance exhaust system. This features 110 millimeter tailpipes with a choice of polished or matte stainless steel. You can choose between high-gloss stainless steel or from the even lighter INCONEL used in Formula 1 racing. This allows saving up to eleven kilograms in weight over the production system.

We can expect to see one or two of these packages on South African 812 Superfast’s in the future.