Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport Sounds Sweet Around Monza

By Zero2Turbo

On Monday we introduced the new Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport which brought back the 3.8-litre flat-six of the replaced GT4 but this time with a power output of 420 hp (313 kW) and 425 Nm of torque.

Thanks to YouTuber 19bozzy82, we have our first decent look at the new track Porsche being thrashed around a circuit showing off the new soundtrack.

The car spotted testing at Monza has two different setups – the first seems to include mufflers, while the latter, which is downright brutal, appears to skip the said hardware.

For the 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport, Porsche offers two versions. We have the Trackday, which is aimed at enthusiasts who love to hit the local track (or the Nurburgring, for that matter), as well as the Competition, which is destined for class racing.

