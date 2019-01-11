News

Rumors Suggest A New ‘Baby’ Mercedes-Benz In The Works

By Barrie Ferreira
Render via AutoBild

If the rumors are to be believed, in 2022 the A-Class might not be the smallest car Mercedes-Benz will have in their model line-up. Mercedes has got some plans in the pipeline for a three-door mini hatchback that will be the smallest member of the Mercedes family, according to a report by AutoBild. It seems as if this model might be named the ‘A-City’ and will probably be based on a shorter version of the A-Class platform.

Related Posts

Brabus Cranks Up The New Mercedes-Benz A-Class

Mercedes-Benz X350d (V6) South African Pricing

Not much is known about this probable venture, but it does look like this new A-City could take over from the Smart brand (which is owned by Daimler), since a statement last October claimed that it could be axed to make way for a Mercedes-branded mini vehicle to go against other premium hatches such as Mini and the Audi A1.

Another report by AutoBild may indicate this new city run-around could lead to other models such as a more diminutive version of the GLA. Rumors suggest that it will make its inaugural appearance a year after the reported A-City. Should the A-City be put into production, it is safe to assume that it will be based not on the recently launched A-Class, but indeed on the next generation’s platform.

Source AutoBild
You might also like
News

Brabus Cranks Up The New Mercedes-Benz A-Class

South Africa

Mercedes-Benz X350d (V6) South African Pricing

News

Next-Gen Mercedes SL To Go Hybrid And Share Components With Next AMG GT

News

Mercedes-Benz South Africa Axes Six Diesel Models and Trio Of E-Class Variants

Zero2Turbo

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe Rendering Looking Good

News

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE Revealed With Lots Of Tech

Comments
WhatsApp chat WhatsApp us