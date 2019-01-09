The New Porsche 911 Cabriolet S and 4S Revealed

Six weeks ago the all-new Porsche 911 (Coupe) was shown to the world and now continuing with the 992 lineup we have the Cabriolet offering for the Carrera S and Carrera 4S models.

Obviously the biggest change is the soft-top roof which features new hydraulics responsible for opening and closing the roof quicker than ever before. It can be opened or closed at speeds of up to 50 km/h and it takes just 12 seconds.

The new 911 Carrera S Cabriolet with rear-wheel drive and 911 Carrera 4S Cabriolet with all-wheel drive both rely on a turbocharged six-cylinder boxer engine with 450 hp (331 kW) and 530 Nm torque. The power is delivered by a newly developed eight-speed dual-clutch transmission which helps the Carrera S Cabriolet hit 100 km/h in 3.9 seconds (Sport Chrono Package: 3.7 seconds) and will top out at 306 km/h. The 911 Carrera 4S Cabriolet attains a top speed of 304 km/h and achieves 0 to 100 km/h in 3.8 seconds (Sport Chrono Package: 3.6 seconds).

For the very first time, Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) sport chassis is available for the 911 Cabriolet. It features harder and shorter springs, more rigid front and rear anti-roll-bars as well as a 10-millimetres lower chassis.

Just like the coupe, the rear axle has grown by 44mm while the 45 mm wider front end revives a traditional feature from earlier 911 generations.

The new 911 Cabriolet also gets the Wet Mode feature as standard. This function detects water on the road, preconditions the control systems accordingly and warns the driver, who can then opt to set up the car with a focus on safety, by simply pushing a button or using the mode switch on the steering wheel (Sport Chrono Package).

Both models are available to order now with local (South African) pricing below.

Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet Pricing

S Cabriolet – R 1,874 000

4S Cabriolet – R 1,964 000

This includes a 3 year/100 000km Driveplan