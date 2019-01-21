Volkswagen Want EV Nürburgring Record With Their I.D. R Prototype

As things stand, the fastest electronic vehicle to lap the infamous ‘Ring is the Nio EP9 with a time of 6:45.9 set in 2017 but Volkswagen want this achievement to sit with them and they plan on doing it with their I.D. R.

The German automaker has announced plans to take its radical creation to the Green Hell, where it will attempt to take the lap record for electric vehicles. Considering what the sleek, high-tech, battery-powered prototype and its star driver have accomplished so far, we’re left with little doubt that it will succeed.

Could it grab the overall record from the Porsche 919 Hybrid Evo? According to results from simulations the tweaked I.D. R has enough performance to beat the heavily modified Porsche 919 Evo.

VW will be fine-tuning the aero package over the course of the coming months before undertaking the record attempt next summer.