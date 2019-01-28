Williams and Lotus Partner To Develop Hypercar ‘Omega’

Omega hypercar rendering by Autocar

In an official press release, Lotus has announced a collaboration with Williams Advanced Engineering to develop and research “advanced propulsion technologies”.

At this stage it is expected that Williams will contribute its technical know-how gleaned from supplying battery systems to the Formula E grid since 2014.

Lotus will be leading the development of the hypercar itself to make sure it meets the standard of their structural lightness while Williams will focus on the EV powertrain necessary to give it an expected four-figure power output.

Lotus Cars CEO Phil Popham said: “Our new technology partnership with Williams Advanced Engineering is part of a strategy to expand our knowledge and capability in the rapidly changing automotive landscape. Applying advanced propulsion powertrains can provide numerous exciting solutions across multiple vehicle sectors.

“Our combined and complementary experiences make this a very compelling match of engineering talent, technical ability and pioneering British spirit.”

Not much else is known about the hypercar codenamed ‘Omega’ or what else the two companies are working on together but we can be sure that it will be light and very fast.