Audi Launches Limited R8 Decennium To Commemorate A Decade Of Their V10

It was in 2006 when Audi revealed their then new, mid-engine machine, the R8. Fast forward to 2009 and the R8 V10 was born, using a Lamborghini-sourced V10 engine of course. Well, believe it or not, but the R8 V10 has now been with us for 10 years and to celebrate the decade of this budget-supercar engine being in production, Audi has decided to make a special edition of the newest generation of the R8 V10 Performance Quattro, and it will be called the R8 V10 Decennium.

The car can be painted in a variety of metallic colours such as a matte grey paint (called Daytona Gray), Ascari Blue, Mythos Black or Floret Silver to name a few. To contrast that, the intake manifolds in the engine bay are bronze, similar to that of the Lamborghini Huracan Performante (coincidence?) and some updated 20-inch wheels to make it a bit more unique from your standard car.

The Decennium will also have some gloss black touches in areas like the front spoiler, rear-diffuser, side sills and also the Audi badges. The interior is rather minimalist in terms of colour combinations, with a mostly black interior and the accompanying bronze contrast stitching.

For €222 000 (approx. R3.5 million), this limited to 222 units R8 can be yours. Whether the exclusivity of the Decennium justifies the €22 000 (approx. R300 000) price hike over the standard car is debatable. Although, you do get a custom-made car cover with the Decennium motif and some bronze touches included in the price.

The engine? This new, updated version of the R8 will let out 620 horses (462 kW) from its naturally-aspirated V10 with 580 Nm of torque to accompany it. 0-100 km/h will be dealt with in just 3.1 seconds and the car will run out of steam at 331 km/h.

The R8 Decennium will be available from the latter part of 2019.