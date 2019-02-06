BMW 9 Series Not Going To Happen

BMW 9 Series Concept Render

As you know the BMW lineup is rather expansive. It begins with the 1 Series and goes all the way up to the new 8 Series (skipping the departed 6 Series).

It seems the Bavarian manufacturer just cannot stop growing but Autocar recently found out that there will not be a 9 Series.

According to research and development boss, Klaus Fröhlich, the company has no plans for a vehicle above the current 8 Series (at least, not right now). “I don’t think you need a 9 Series,” Fröhlich noted. “In this segment, you need three cars – an X car, a saloon, and an emotional sporty car – and we have them: the X7, 7 Series, and 8 Series,” Fröhlich says. “Some competitors are already reducing the number of cars in this segment because volumes are so low.”

So while we wont get a 9 Series we will be getting many variants of the sleek 8 Series including a Gran Coupe and the highly-anticipated M8.