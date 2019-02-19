Could The Bugatti One-Off Be A Divo Speedster?

Rendering via Rain Prisk

Just under two weeks ago we reported that Bugatti will be bringing a very special one-off creation to the Geneva Motor Show with an eye-watering price tag of €16 million (approx. R250 million).

This got everyone wondering as to what kind of machine they will be revealing but all details are a mystery and we can only speculate at this point.

Could the one-off be a Chiron-based Divo Speedster? Taking one look at the rendering by Rain Prisk above and we would not complain.

This rendering proposes a more dramatic take on the Divo with a more aggressive aerodynamic body kit and a traditional speedster engine lid. Even the shape of the headlights is vastly different to the original Divo, not to mention the side skirts, side air intakes, and, especially, the wheels.

That’s indeed a pretty drastic makeover of the Divo and, dare we say, it looks both plausible and amazing. We will have to wait two more weeks to find out whether rumors were true and Bugatti is, in fact, planning a one-off hypercar. One can only hope it takes the shape of this Divo Speedster.