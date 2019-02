What an array of machines from all over the country. We have never received so many emails from you all in one week.

Highlights are; white Ferrari 458 Speciale, silver Ferrari 488 Pista, white Lamborghini Urus, PTS purple Porsche 911 GT3 Touring, black Ferrari F12tdf, Eleanor Mustang GT500, Brabus 700 and this astonishing BMW M1 spotted out in Potchefstroom.