Ginetta Reveals Radical Supercar Ahead Of Geneva

Ginetta took the covers off their angry looking supercar yesterday ahead of the Geneva Motor Show and although it does not have a name yet, the spec sheet looks impressive.

The new supercar has been designed and manufactured in-house at Ginetta’s headquarters in Leeds. Visually, the supercar blends the traditional shape of the Ginetta G55 with Ginetta’s G58 LMP1 prototype race car.

So lets talk a few numbers then. Powering the supercar is a 6.0-litre, naturally-aspirated V8 with 600 hp (447 kW) and 700 Nm of torque which is routed through a six-speed sequential paddle-shift gearbox. At 160 km/h (100 mph), its aerodynamic profile is enough to produce 376 kg of downforce. It weighs just 1,150 kg thanks to a carbon fibre monocoque and carbon fibre bodywork combination.

It is not too shabby inside as there is a mix of Alcantara and carbon fibre as well as enough technology to compete with most rivals.

The Ginetta supercar will be limited to just 20 examples with production set to begin in 2020. 12 have already been sold leaving enough space for a further 8 customers. Owners will get a bespoke experience from a tailored seat fitting, extensive factory warranty and “immersive ownership experience”.

Don’t those side exit exhausts look incredible?



