Give Your Ferrari 458 Spider The Carbon Upgrades It Deserves

The Ferrari 458 Spider hit the scene back in 2011 when it was unveiled to the world at the Frankfurt Motor Show.

It is powered by a 4.5-litre V8 engine, capable of generating a power output of 562 hp (419 kW) at 9,000 rpm (redline) and 540 Nm (398 lb ft) of torque at 6,000 rpm with 80% torque available at 3,250 rpm. This engine features direct fuel injection, which back then was a first for Ferrari mid-engine setups in its road cars

This convertible variant of the 458 Italia features an aluminium retractable hardtop which, according to Ferrari, weighs 25 kilograms less than a soft roof such as the one found on the Ferrari F430 Spider, and requires just 14 seconds for operation.

Sadly though, the engine cover had to be redesigned to accommodate the retractable roof system and resulted in the hiding of the engineering masterpiece known as the Ferrari V8.

Luckily for companies like Scuderia Car Parts, you have the option to install a Capristo Carbon Fibre Glass Engine Cover which not only gives the prancing horse or more premium look but you can also drool over the magic Maranello powerplant through the new glass panel.

For those in the know, optional extras on cars like these go on forever and they drastically increase the cost of the car. If you do not feel like breaking the bank even more than you have shelling out for the car, you can get the highly-desired carbon fibre parts for the car through aftermarket companies.

If you decided you wanted the carbon fibre rear diffuser from Ferrari you would have to part with £5,168. If you wanted the carbon fibre engine covers, you would be in for £4,650. These prices are so inflated but that is simply because they come straight from the Ferrari factory. If this is not the be all and end all for you, then carbon components from aftermarket providers is the way to go.

The 458 Spider has been around for long enough now for parts to be readily available and they will have been tested extensively to make sure the fit is perfect just like the factory offerings.

The team from Scuderia Car Parts put together a video showing a 458 Spider fitted with some of the parts available on their website which can be viewed below.

This is a paid partnership with Scuderia Car Parts