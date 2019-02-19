NewsVideo

Hand Imprint Required For Your Mercedes-AMG One Driving Gloves

By Zero2Turbo

The Mercedes-AMG One is a sensational creation bringing F1 technology to the road and if you have managed to secure an allocation, the manufacturer will need more than just some cash.

In the video below, you will see that one of the future AMG One owners was sent a box with a template for hand imprint. The instruction is to imprint the owner’s hand onto it so AMG could make the perfect pair of gloves. That is what you call exclusivity!

With a 1.6-litre V6 and three electric motors powering up the car, its owners are assured of a momentous driving experience every time they spend time behind the steering wheel.

The 275 people who have paid for their build slot must be frothing with anticipation but they are going to have to wait a bit longer as there are some delays because Mercedes-AMG is facing a roadblock in taming the F1-derived engine.

Comments
