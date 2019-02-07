Lamborghini Polo Storico Restores Ex-South African Miura SV To Perfection

You may not know it, but Lamborghini has its own in-house restoration division called Polo Storico. The purpose of this division is to be able to restore older and classic Lamborghini models with the peace of mind that everything will be done by Lamborghini themselves. One of their latest restorations is this beautiful red 1972 Miura SV.

The vehicle, chassis number #3673, was born on 11 November 1972, taking the chassis number of a 1968 Miura S that had been destroyed in an accident. The use of a previous chassis number was not particularly rare in those days among sports car makers, for a variety of reasons. There were fiscal motives, to protect the customer from the extremely high import taxes on new vehicles in certain countries, as well as practical reasons, given that the car kept the previous registration and related documents.

What makes this even more interesting is that back in 1972, it was actually delivered to Mr. Mecin in South Africa. However, it has made its way back to Europe where it has undergone a full 3,600-hour restoration.

When the Miura arrived in Sant’Agata Bolognese for the restoration, it was complete but showed clear signs of wear and tear. The Polo Storico technicians, faithful to the commitment to conserve as much as possible while maintaining the utmost authenticity, gave priority to repairing and restoring rather than replacing.

The Rosso Corsa and gold exterior with the black interior is the same specification it sported back in the 70s, so nothing has changed in terms of colour or interior.

Currently, this magnificent example of the Miura is the prized possession of the FIA’s President, Jean Todt. Lamborghini CEO, Stefano Domenicali, handed the car over to Todt at the Retromobile Show in Paris where it is available to be seen by the public until the 10th of February.