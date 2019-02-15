Land Rover Discovery SVX Scrapped

Following on from the news about JLR cancelling production of the Range Rover SV Coupe, it has been confirmed that the Land Rover Discovery SVX Concept will not make production either.

The rougher, tougher Discovery SVX was first seen at the 2017 Frankfurt motor show, where the company confirmed a follow-up production version to go on sale by the end of 2018.

Well we know that has not happened and Land Rover confirmed to Autocar that a V8 engine is now no longer destined for the Discovery, meaning the Discovery SVX is no longer going ahead in its current form.

With that being said, a spokesmen did mention they would still be pushing ahead with the SVX badge in the future, on unspecified models.

As a reminder the Concept packed a supercharged 5.0-litre V8 engine producing 517 hp (386 kw) and 625 Nm of torque.