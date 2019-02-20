Overfinch Treat Range Rover Velar To A Seductive Package

Land Rover recently revealed their range-topping Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography packing the brands supercharged 5.0-litre V8 and giving it more presence but what if you want to give your ‘average’ Velar a meaner look?

You can turn to Overfinch who has been customizing Range Rovers since 1975 believe it or not as they now offer a very attractive package for the mid-size Rangey.

“The distinctive enhancement package from Overfinch retains the elegance and sophistication of the base vehicle, whilst emphasizing the brand’s signature on-road presence,” the company said in a press release. Some aftermarket tuners have a tendency to go a bit too wild with their styling packages but Overfinch has managed to push the envelope without going overboard.

For the first time ever, customers can select individual parts for their car but the full package includes a carbon grille, front splitter, fog light covers, a spoiler, rear diffuser, branded tailpipes, and 22-inch alloy wheels.

