Pagani Bringing Big Surprise To Geneva For Zonda’s 20th Anniversary

Believe it or not the the first Pagani Zonda known as the C12 was revealed twenty years ago at the 1999 Geneva Motor Show and with less than a month to go before the 2019 show we are soon going to be treated with a special something to celebrate the Zonda’s 20th anniversary.

Communication and PR Manager Giulia Roncarati confirmed to CarBuzz there will be a special debut, though she refused to divulge details at this time. “It will be a big surprise that we know everyone will love,” she told us. “But right now we’re keeping it a secret.”

We are leaning towards a very special Zonda creation or maybe a multi-Zonda display showcasing some of the best builds from the range.

We are secretly hoping for a car more bonkers than the track-only Revolucion but that is probably getting our hopes up a bit high.

We will have to wait and see…