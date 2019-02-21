Peugeot 508 Sport Engineered Concept Revealed Ahead Of Geneva

It has been called the Peugeot 508 Sport Engineered Concept and will premiere at the Geneva Motor Show and provide a glimpse into the future of the marque’s electrified, performance-focused vehicles.

Powering the concept is their PureTech 200 engine that’s paired with a 110 hp (82 kW) electric motor sending power to the front wheels. A second electric motor, this time with 200 hp (150 kW), has then been installed and drives the rear wheels. Total torque sits at 500 Nm and Peugeot says that the Concept can reach 100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.3 seconds before hitting a mechanically-limited top speed of 250 km/h (155 mph). The sedan also features an 11.8 kWh battery that allows for 50 km (31 miles) of all-electric operation.

The manufacturer also lowered the suspension and widened the front track by 24 mm and the rear track by 12 mm. The steering system has also been improved and a set of Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires are fitted.

Cosmetically you will notice a new front bumper which incorporates a 3D-printed valance to direct air into the radiator and towards the rear diffuser. Other modifications include small winglets on the quarter panels and flaps fitted to the subframes to reduce aerodynamic drag. The concept is painted in ‘Selenium Grey’.

“The work of everyone at Peugeot involved in developing our electric dream is starting to move faster than we ever thought possible. The 508 Peugeot Sport Engineered concept shows what is possible and gives us a taste of things to come over the next five years as we continue the path towards the electrification of our entire line-up,” managing director of Peugeot UK David Peel said.

Will this make it into production? Only time will tell or maybe there will be an announcement at the Geneva Motor Show.