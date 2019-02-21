Piech Mark Zero Concept Leaks Before Geneva Reveal

Some official design sketches of the Piech Mark Zero all-electric sports car have been leaked online before the Geneva Motor Show.

The market is being flooded with electric car start up brands and this Swiss-built GT car could be the latest addition to the frenzy.

It is called the Piech Mark Zero and and is built by a new company fronted by the son of Ferdinand Piech, the former head of Volkswagen.

Performance specifications for the Mark Zero are yet to be announced, but Piech claims it will have an all-electric range of 500 km (around 310 miles) on the WLTP test cycle.

Geneva could be quite the whirlwind for the Piech family considering there is talk about his fathers one-off Bugatti being revealed too.