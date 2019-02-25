Pogea Racing Alfa Romeo 4C ‘Zeus’ Gains Power, Drops Weight

Pogea Racing is no stranger to Alfa Romeo and their 4C sports car but their

latest kit is arguably the best as it takes the rear-wheel-drive machine to new heights in terms of power and to new lows as far as weight is concerned.

The new program goes by the name of “Zeus” and brings a multitude of improvements to turn the 4C into a tuner’s vision of a Quadrifoglio version that Alfa will not build.

The 1.75-litre turbocharged unit no longer pushes out 237 hp (205 kW) and 350 Nm of torque as it has been massaged to develop 346 hp (258 kW) and 458 Nm. This has been achieved by installing a modified turbocharger, upgraded high-pressure pump and injectors, plus a stainless steel exhaust with carbon tips.

The car is already light in stock form and with the Zeus package shaving an enormous 100 kg extra the little Italian will sprint to 100 km/h in just 3.4 seconds (a large 1.1 seconds improvement). Top speed has also dramatically increased from the series 258 km/h (160 mph) to an impressive 304 km/h (189 mph) after getting from 100 km/h (62 mph) to 200 km/h (124 mph) in just 8.1 seconds.

With this extra oomph the car needs to be cosmetically striking and they did not disappoint. There is a prominent wing at the back, revised front end, coilover suspension and some drastic changes on the interior.

Pogea Racing is making 10 examples of the Zeus, but three of them have already been built and delivered to their rightful owners. If you want to claim one of the remaining seven cars, the starting price is €50,100, but bear in mind it doesn’t include the donor car.