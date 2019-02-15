Porsche’s 911 GT2 RS Clubsport Will Be Getting Its Own One-Make Race Series

It would appear as if Porsche are launching a new race series. It will only include one type of car, however, and the car in question is the 911 GT2 RS Clubsport. The Clubsport is essentially the racing version of the standard (if there is such a thing) 991 GT2RS road car. This new one-make series was announced at the recent Bathurst 12 Hour race in Australia, which was the Clubsport’s first dynamic viewing for the public. The first race is set be at the 24 Hours of Spa weekend on the 26th and 27th of July.

Only 200 GT2 Clubsports are intended to be built. In terms of the engine, it shares the same specifications as the road car, namely 690 horsepower (515 kW) from the 3.8-litre turbo charged flat-six. The differences, however, can be seen with some changes to the gearbox, upgraded brakes, a bare and exposed interior and of course upgraded aerodynamics to help the car stick to the ground better.

According to SportsCar365, this series is a taster of things to come in terms of a GT2-only racing category that will be put into action by SRO Motorsport Group. This GT2 series will most likely occur together with the current GT3 class in the Blancpain GT Sports Club.

Founder and chief-in-charge of SRO, Stephane Ratel, said, “The GT2 concept is very important to SRO and I am thrilled to see it gathering momentum.”

“The one-make race for the GT2 Clubsport that will be staged during the Total 24 Hours of Spa weekend will represent another major milestone as we prepare to introduce the category to our series across the world. I look forward to more exciting news on this as the year unfolds.”

It seems as if a couple of brands are keen to take part in this new GT2 series, however, only one manufacturer has built one of these cars and that is of course, Porsche.