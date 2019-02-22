TECHART GTstreet RS Revealed With 770 HP (567 kW) – One Coming to South Africa

TECHART decided to pull the digital covers off their new hardcore creation and it is a forged carbon fibre overload.

The GTstreet RS will be based on the Porsche 911 Turbo S and is limited to just 10 units worldwide. One of these units will be headed for South Africa which is something to really look forward to.

The 991.2 Turbo S packs 580 hp (427 kW) and 750 Nm of torque in stock form which is enough to make it one of the fastest sports cars money can buy but the TECHART crew have cranked this up to 770 hp (567 kW) and 920 Nm with their Powerkit. This results in a new 0 to 100 km/h sprint time of just 2.5 seconds a 0 to 200 km/h time of just 8.1 seconds and a top speed over 340 km/h.

It has been lathered with forged carbon fibre body panels which will certainly draw attention but it will also provide well-balanced aerodynamics and remarkable lateral acceleration according to the tuner. this body kit consists of a front apron with carbon front spoiler and active front spoiler lip. The integrated headlights are framed by striking carbon airframes. The dynamically contoured lightweight front hood is of course finished in forged carbon and is unique for each GTstreet RS. The front lid features characteristic NACA air inlets, which supply additional cooling air to the braking system without negatively influencing the drag coefficient.

The carbon front fenders feature wheel arch ventilation with integrated carbon louvers. They dissipate the heat generated by braking forces and reduce the aerodynamic lift.

As you can see there is a rather large active rear wing. In performance mode, the rear spoiler extends and adjusts by 15 degrees. The prominent rear diffuser completes the aerodynamics concept of the GTstreet RS.



Four centrally located titanium tailpipes ensure everyone around you knows this is no regular Porsche and it can be controlled via a pneumatic flap if you want to be a bit more sociable.

Inside is rather special too with Alcantara, leather and a new material known as genuine virgin wool with pretty much nothing left untouched.

Like all materials, the interior parts are also custom painted according to each GTstreet RS customer’s requests. The GTstreet RS logotype is visible on the instrument dial, on the door entry guards and engraved in the sport pedals. A badge with the serial number in each of the ten GTstreet RS certifies its authenticity and exclusiveness.

A collection of handcrafted accessories is part of the GTstreet RS. A racing helmet with a matching helmet bag as well as an on-board document wallet is custom made for every GTstreet RS owner, hand sewed in the selected materials and colors. Just like the car itself, the accessories also carry the serial number of the vehicle.