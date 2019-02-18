Very First Hybrid Lamborghini Just Months Away

Terzo Millennio Concept Pictured

A limited-edition Lamborghini will debut at the Frankfurt motor show in September and will become the first ever production hybrid from the Sant’Agata Bolognese automaker.

According to Lamborghini’s Chief Commercial Officer, Federico Foschini, the LB48H “is not yet officially disclosed… but it’s in keeping with the early stage of the limited runs by Lamborghini.

“So we had the Reventon, the Veneno and the Centenario, and now we have this car, [the LB48H]. This is the technical name but we’re not yet revealing the final name. This car is really a huge product for Lamborghini.”

It is expected to take styling cues from last year’s Terzo Millenio (pictured), and will likely use an electric motor to drive the front wheels while retaining Lambo’s massive mid-mounted 6.5-litre petrol V12 to drive the rear wheels.

This new hybrid supercar has been limited to 63 customer examples (the 63 units accord with the year of Lamborghini’s inception, in 1963). All 63 cars were pre-sold in July last year.

The new Aventador (after 2020) will be the first new Lamborghini model line to start production with a hybrid model available, but Foschini said its electric range will be nominal.